Survey of canals to be taken up soon: Narayana

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, an integrated survey of irrigation channels will be taken up soon.

Speaking to media persons at the collectorate here on Tuesday, the minister said as several parts of Vijayawada city got submerged with Budameru flood fury, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals for strengthening of canals and drains for free flow of floodwater. He said if necessary, an Act will be brought to take up canal works.

The minister said enumeration of flood losses had started and teams are busy collecting information on losses door-to-door. He said of the total 64 divisions, 32 divisions were marooned to an extent of eight feet to 10 feet water. Vijayawada city suffered heavily with record rainfall which was never witnessed in the past 200 years and heavy inflows to Krishna river which recorded 11.43 lakh cusecs apart from Budameru floods at the same time, he said. Narayana said that over 10,000 sanitary works are taking up sanitation works in flood-affected areas in the city. He said power supply and water supply has been restored.