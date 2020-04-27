Susmitha, Dr Anand help Tribals in Anantapur

Anantapur: Disha Foundation's Susmitha Jakki Reddy and Banjara Mahila NGO Dr Anand have joined hands to support Tribals living in Sevagarh of Anantapur district in the State.

Universal pandemic Covid 9 broke out and took lakhs of people's life, and several lakhs of people are struggling to get food. To support the needy, Susmitha and Dr Anand joined their hands and set up relief camp by providing vegetables for around 100 Tribal and poor families.

Dr.Anand thanked the sponsors and requested everyone to help the needy, especially affected people due to Corona and stay safe and stay home to combat pandemic Covid-19.