Suspended YSRCP MLA alleges threat to life from Sajjala

Suspension of four YSRCP MLAs from the party allegedly for indulging in cross voting seems to have stirred a hornet's nest in state politics. While suspended members Dr Undavalli Sridevi and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy blamed government advisor and senior party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for messing up things, the YSRCP ministers and leaders said the TDP was known for purchasing MLAs.





Ramnarayana Reddy said the suspension has no legal sanctity. He said under 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, Article 102 (2) and 191 (2) no party can issue a whip directing members to vote to a particular candidate. Even if they do, it cannot suspend anyone.





Alleging that she faces threat to her life from Sajjala, Sridevi said it was unfortunate that Andhra Pradesh is facing a situation where even a woman MLA has no protection. Stating that she would complain to the National Scheduled Caste Commission against Sajjala, she said her entry into politics was accidental and she was under slavery for over four years. Stating that she still has high regard for the CM, Sridevi regretted that he gets carried away by what others tell him. She also criticised the assessments given by I-PAC.





Sridevi stated that YSRCP leaders were making allegations against her without maintaining decency while talking about a woman MLA. She also remarked that she will soon give a return gift to those who are alleging that she sold herself in MLC elections. The MLA alleged that she was sent out of the party for refusing to be a "benami for YSRCP's illegal acts and unauthorised mining". She said that after using her for four years, the party dumped her citing MLC elections as an excuse and alleged that YSRCP goons were threatening her. "There is a conspiracy to send me out of the state capital region," the MLA said.





Stating that she has no plans to join any party, Sridevi said she would fight for solving the problems of people of her constituency as an independent MLA. Sridevi who represents the most important constituency Tadikonda under which the capital region of Amaravati falls, had a faceoff with Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh. The differences were so intense that followers of both groups clashed with each other. She got into another controversy when the police raided the poker camp in Mangalagiri where seven persons were arrested. One of them was alleged to be a follower of Sridevi.





She also invited the wrath of farmers of Amravati as she did not stand by them in their fight for the capital city. However, Sridevi on Sunday said that she would now go to Amravati farmers who were fighting the trifurcation of state capital and stay with them in their fight.



