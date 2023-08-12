Suspended YSRCP MLA Sridevi likely to join TDP

Guntur: Suspended YSRCP MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi is likely to join TDP very soon. She has already met TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu along with her husband Dr Sridhar and discussed the matter.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will reach Tadikonda Assembly constituency within a few days as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra. She is likely to join TDP in the presence of Lokesh and express her solidarity with agitating Amaravati farmers, it is learnt.

Sridevi will participate in Lokesh’s padayatra in Tadikonda. She is planning to contest in the 2024 Assembly elections. She was elected on YSRCP ticket from Tadikonda Assembly constituency in Guntur district in 2019 and was unable to mingle with the leaders in the party due to group politics. Disputes with Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh are also factors which contributed to her strained relationship with the YSRCP leadership. She had allegedly voted in favour of TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha in the recently held MLC elections.

Earlier, YSRCP high command appointed MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as Tadikonda constituency coordinator. Later, Kathera Suresh was appointed as party coordinator for Tadikonda SC reserved Assembly constituency. Sridevi felt humiliated within the ruling party following the developments in her constituency.

Since then she was unhappy and distanced herself from the party activities.