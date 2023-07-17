Suspense brews over CM’s shift to Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: For the past two days, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy has been reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to shift to Visakhapatnam in a month or two from now. So far, the YSRCP Ministers and senior leaders have been announcing that the CM would shift to the City of Destiny once the legal tangles get cleared.

Meanwhile, in its recent hearing, the Supreme Court turned down the three capitals case and postponed it to December this year, stating that several important constitutional matters await its attention.

The shifting would have taken shape at a brisk pace if the Supreme Court’s hearing was in favour of the three capitals. However, since it was put off till December, people are under the impression that the CM’s shifting to Visakhapatnam would be in alignment with it.

On the contrary, the YSRCP regional coordinator stated at GVMC corporators meeting and again at ‘BCs’ garjana’ that the Chief Minister would shift his camp office to Visakhapatnam either in August or September even as he makes it clear that it has been put on hold due to legal hurdles.

Although the three capitals case is still pending in Supreme Court, the YSRCP leaders, however, are repeatedly announcing that the CM would shift his camp office to the much talked about locality Rushikonda in a month or two.

In a meeting held with the district administration officials, the YSRCP regional coordinator instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the CM’s shift. Directions were also given to the authorities concerned to accelerate the work in progress at Rushikonda so that it would be readied by September.

Despite the three capitals case being pending in the Supreme Court, repeated announcements about the camp office shift is amplifying suspense among people from various quarters.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself announced at the global investors conference held in Delhi, that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the days to come.

As the Opposition leaders campaign hard for early elections in Andhra Pradesh, whether the camp office shift would take place now or later turns out to be the much talked about topic among political circles.