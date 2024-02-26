Suspense continues in Vijayawada West, Avanigadda constituencies

Vijayawada: Suspense continues on contesting candidates of the TDP-Jana Sena alliance in two Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Krishna district. The TDP and Jana Sena leaders are at loggerheads on sharing of seats in the Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada West and Avanigadda.

Vijayawada West is the bone of contention between the TDP and the Jana Sena. Jana Sena leader Potina Mahesh has been insisting that he should be given the chance to contest from Vijayawada West constituency. Mahesh lost the election in 2019, but he has been an active party leader in the constituency.

He hails from Nagaralu caste, which has sizeable number of voters in West constituency. The TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna and Jaleel Khan are also aspirants for the party ticket in the West constituency.

Buddha Venkanna is a former MLC and has been insisting that the TDP should contest from the West constituency and he is the right candidate for the party. On the other hand, former MLA Jaleel Khan is also demanding that party should allot the ticket to him.

In Avanigadda, the Jana Sena and the TDP are at loggerheads. Kapu voters are in very high numbers in Avanigadda. Jana Sena is hopeful of getting the Avanigadda ticket. Senior politician and former MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad’s name was not found in the TDP candidates’ first list that was announced on Saturday.

Buddha Prasad and his father Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao were associated with Diviseema region politics for over four decades. Mandali Buddha Prasad has expressed displeasure after his name was not found in the first list released by the party.

The TDP-Jana Sena alliance has also not announced the candidate for Kaikaluru constituency in the first list. Kaikaluru Assembly constituency may be allotted to BJP. Former Minister Dr Kamineni Srinivas has earlier contested from Kaikaluru and won the election. Now, he is the aspiring candidate from Kaikaluru which is now in Eluru district.