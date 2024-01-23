Suspense continues over selection of ruling YSRCP candidates

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to sound poll bugle from Bheemunipatnam constituency this month-end through a series of meetings.

In case if candidates’ list was announced much before the scheduled zonal meetings commencing from Bheemli, political analysts opine that it might impact the Chief Minister’s party meeting with the cadre. There is a possibility of party activists expressing their ire during the CM’s visit to Visakhapatnam over not allotting seats to a majority of candidates.

As a result, suspense over the allotment of tickets for the candidates among YSRCP leaders continues in Visakhapatnam.

Even as the party high command released its fourth list on Thursday night, there is no mention of constituencies related to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts in the list.

So far, only one MP seat in two districts and three Assembly constituencies has been announced. Taking precautions, the ruling party is announcing candidates in the garb of constituency coordinators in a phased manner.

On the other hand, the TDP and Jana Sena Party chiefs are trying their best to adjust seats for candidates by holding meetings.

A year ago, YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that tickets would be allotted to deserving candidates based on the survey reports. The reshuffling exercise will be made according to the survey indications.

In the first list, GVMC 70th ward corporator Urukuti Ramachandra Rao was appointed as in-charge in place of Gajuwaka sitting MLA Tippala Nagireddy. In the second list, instead of sitting MLA and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, M Bharath was appointed as the in-charge of Anakapalli Assembly constituency and K Jogulu was preferred as coordinator instead of Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao.

In the next list, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi was appointed as the in-charge of the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The fourth list was released on last Thursday night, announcing in-charges for eight Assembly and one parliament constituencies. However, there was no mention of constituencies related to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Similarly, there was no clarity about Bheemunipatnam constituency in the city. Former minister M Srinivasa Rao is representing the constituency. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is in-charge of south constituency. The party cadres in the constituency along with the corporators and fishermen union leaders are expressing their dissatisfaction over his candidature. Following which, there is a possibility of replacing the sitting MLA and giving an opportunity to a new candidate in the constituency.

In the west constituency, there is a large scope for Adari Anand Kumar to contest from the constituency. For the past several months, he has been actively involved in a series of activities, including party programmes. He has gained a grip over the issues existing in the constituency. Till now, there is no other candidate in sight to compete for the ticket from the party.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on the constituency from which IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath would contest the ensuring election. Owing to multiple reasons, there is a speculation that there will not be any ticket allotment for Pendurthi sitting MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj. If that becomes a reality, YSRCP senior leaders opine that Amarnath in all likelihood, would be given a chance to contest from Pendurthi.