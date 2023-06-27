Suspicious death of a student in GSL Medical College

Rajamahendravaram: Koduru Srikrishna Kedar (27), a student of GSL Medical College in Rajanagaram near Rajamahendravaram, died on the campus on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased belonged to Tenali. Kedar is studying second-year PG in GSL. Some GSL employees say that he may have committed suicide by jumping from the top of the guest house at the staff quarters of the college between 6-7 am on Tuesday. It is said that there are no eyewitnesses to this, but it is said that his dead body was found at that time and one or two people who came for a walk noticed the man's movements on top of the guest house. The parents of the deceased said that blood came from the mouth of the deceased and there were only injuries on the head. Family members say that Kedar called his father on Sunday night and told him that the situation in the college was troubling.



This incident created an uproar in the college. The college was engulfed in tragedy due to the suspicious death of a fellow student. College sources say that the deceased did not have any personal problems. He also did MBBS in Management Quota from GSL College. The police seized the mobile phone of the deceased. The parents of the deceased came to GSL College on Friday and stayed as paying guests in the guest house here for two days, college officials said.

Police said they returned to Tenali on Saturday night and Kedar spoke to them two or three times on the phone on Sunday night. The parents of the deceased said that their son had no problems either personally or financially. They begged to know what happened and why. They also expressed suspicion that someone might have beaten him.

The head of GSL Dr.Ganni Bhaskara Rao said that if the body is CT scanned, the cause of death will be known. The Rajanagaram police conducted a CT scan of the dead body at the government hospital. The police said that the post-mortem of the body has also been completed. The police inspected the surroundings of the college and hostel. The students told them that there was no ragging culture in the college and the deceased had no enmity with anyone.

There have been some similar incidents in this college before. Eight years ago, a radiology lady student committed suicide by jumping from the top of a building in this same college. Earlier, a medical student committed suicide in her home. But there was a controversy when she wrote names in her diary saying that some people in the college harassed her. That case also ran in court for several years.