SV Museum to get facelift with 145 cr

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Friday participated in the puja performed for the successful completion of Rs 145 crore ongoing redevelopment works of SV Museum in Tirumala.

After performing puja, the Chairman speaking to media persons said the spacious museum which is located in about 3 acres of land, will be soon developed into a world-class museum to attract the visiting pilgrims.

The prime objective is to showcase the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in an appealing manner explaining the pilgrims about the culture and practices of age-old traditions, Tirumala temple’s ancient history and significance, he said adding that the ultimate goal was to provide the visiting devotee a divine experience making their pilgrimage cherishable.

Profusely thanking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and MAP Systems for coming forward to take up the project on a donation basis, he said the massive redevelopment include 19 galleries in which 14 galleries will be developed by TCS at a cost of Rs 125 crore and the remaining five-are by MAP Systems of Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The redevelopment works were scheduled to be completed in December this year to make the refurbished museum ready by next year, he maintained.

Adding further he said, there are three floors besides the ground floor and the facelift for the massive SV Museum is coming up with international standards.

In the Ground Floor which reflects the rich temple art and architecture, the MAP Systems will display Tiruveedhulu (the four mada streets where the deities grand processions will be held, Vahana Sevas and Sapthagiri 3D experience.

While in the same floor in the galleries, idols of Venkateswara, other deities, antique stone, metal and wooden sculptures, Annamaiah copper plates,

Numismatic galleries will be developed by TCS.

Other antic items like puja utensils, musical instruments, other temple related articles will also find a place in the galleries while the Viratpurush and Chaturvedas galleries are going to allure pilgrims in the Second floor.

The topmost and final third floor will have the display of Brahmanda Gallery showcasing the mightiness of the cosmos. Besides, there are 17 huge domes atop where the ardent devotees of Lord Venkateswara viz Sri Ramanujacharya, Sri Madhwacharya, Sri Sankaracharya, Sri Annamacharya, Sri Purandara Dasa, Vengamamba and many others will be displayed apart from the important characters and episodes from epics like Srimadramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavata, Bhagavat Gita, Puranas and many more.

The need of the hour is to bring up the forgotten past glory of Sanatana practices, into a glorious existence for the future generations and the SV Museum is going to fulfill this great spiritual task, he confidently said.

Earlier, the TTD EO explained to the Chairman about the plan and design of the facelift structure of SV Museum through the display.