SV University gets collaborative project from British Council, UK

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara has been sanctioned prestigious 'Going Global Partnerships Industry Academia' collaborative project titled "Circular economy (CE) in small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to combat Climate Change Issues" by the British Council, UK for one-year with effect from January 2023. The theme of the project is 'Sustainability management, Low Carbon Economy and Businesses' to encourage and improve the resource efficiency and implementation of Circular Economy Principles by reducing Carbon Footprints in different processes in selected Small & Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) in India and the UK. The sanctioned amount of the project is £40,000 which is approximately Rs 40 lakhs.

On this occasion, SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy congratulated the team for getting the project. The main partners in the project are Aston University, UK, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Federation of Small and Medium Industries (FOSMI), Kolkata – Lead Partner among the India Industry Partners and Sri City Pvt Ltd. From SV University, Prof S Varada Rajan will be the Project Investigator (PI) while Prof V Diwakar Reddy, Dr Maran Rajasekhar and Dr N Muni Lakshmi are Co-PIs.

Sri Venkateswara University has also signed MoU with Planet Wise Pvt Ltd, based at Singapore & Sri Padamavathi Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd, Nellore. This MoU was intended to make SVU a leading university in integrated carbon, waste, water and energy management towards achieving the net-zero carbon targets of India. The entire work has been named as Prakruthi Suraksha.