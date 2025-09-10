  • Menu
SVCE holds smart communication skills training

SVCE holds smart communication skills training
Tirupati: A three-day training on employability and life skills was conducted by Kautilya Institution during the orientation programme for first-year...

Tirupati: A three-day training on employability and life skills was conducted by Kautilya Institution during the orientation programme for first-year B.Tech students at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE), Karakambadi on Tuesday.

Principal Dr N Sudhakar Reddy said that the students must improve communication and teamwork skills along with academics to succeed in placements.

The sessions by Sridhar, Director, and NS Reddy, Senior Manager, highlighted the importance of body language, English proficiency, and confidence for career success.

