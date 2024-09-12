Live
SVU professors, students participate in SEMICON-2024 launch programme
Sri Venkateswara University virtually participated in the national launch of SEMICON-2024, inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The live broadcast of this momentous event was held at the Senate Hall of Sri Venkateswara University at 11 am.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Principal of SVU College of Sciences Prof K T Ramakrishna Reddy, Vice-Principal of SVU College of Engineering Prof M Damodara Reddy, students from the departments of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Mechanical Engineering, Physics and other departments attended the programme.
With the launch of SEMICON-2024, Sri Venkateswara University is keen to seize new opportunities for its students in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. The university is committed to fostering cutting-edge research and providing students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they remain competitive and well-prepared for future advancements. This initiative opens the door for students to explore collaborations, internships and job prospects in the semiconductor sector, said the university authorities.