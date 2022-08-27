SVU RUSA to provide seed funding between `1L to 15L for start-ups

Tirupati: SVU RUSA will provide seed funding between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 15 Lakh for each Startup, said SVU VC Prof K Raja Reddy. Speaking at the launching of 7 Startups at a programme at SVU senate hall on Friday, the Vice-Chancellor elaborated his views on the startup ecosystem in the country and its importance for young people starting their enterprises. The Vice-Chancellor said SVU Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) is a structurally sponsored project to revolutionise higher education in India set up by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in association with the State government for holistic development of State universities. He said SVU was in phase-II of the RUSA Project.

The V-C also said the University got selected under RUSA component 4 for Rs 100 crore fund. The 7 startups include Camino, take off, silk plast, Accubick, Whistle media, tags and thrive. Speaking on the occasion, Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Dean R&D / RUSA coordinator, emphasised the importance of innovation ecosystem development in the university and expressed his happiness over the achievement to have incubations process getting started with 7 startups at a time.

Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy, Professor of College of Management, highlighted the enterprise development, dos and don'ts to be followed and congratulated the team who had launched camino start-up. Prof Ramashri, Dean Innovation, has been on the job in creating the start-up ECO System in the SVUCS campus from the Institutions Innovation Council of India supported by AICTE -MHRD, Government of India. President of IT Association – TCOAP – T N Sreenivas, spoke about the support TCOAP can extend to the students community in the SV University and start-ups at large for the technology and mentorship and asked the gathering to concentrate on the IOT and engineering services which requires IT and software.

Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Vamsi Krishna Rayala , CEO - RUSA Projects were present.