SVVU DD bags Centre's IKS project

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) Research and Publication wing deputy director Venkata Radhe Shyam A bagged the prestigious Union government's IKS project. The Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Ministry of Education, Government of India, has approved a project submitted by Venkata Radhe Shyam on 'Prana-based Vedic solutions for minimising suicidal ideation.'

Radhe Shyam is also in-charge Registrar of the Vedic University. IKS which is set up solely to identify and promote traditional systems that are beneficial society including in addressing any burning issues like suicides, which are on the rise, accepted after a rigorous three phase peer review the project proposal submitted by Radhe Syam, for funding the project.

In a communique to Radhe Syam, IKS National Coordinator Prof Ganti Murthy informed that the total funding for the project was Rs 17,48,127 for two years including salaries, supplies travel, equipment-books, contingencies and overhead.

First year, Rs 9,43,127 and the remaining will be released in the second year. It may be noted here that the proposal selection process was very competitive and only 6 percent of the total proposals submitted were selected for funding after rigorous three stage review by a distinguished panel of reviewers, solely based on the usefulness of the project to the society.