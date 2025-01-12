Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary celebrated with Samatha walk in Gunt

In commemorating Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary VVIT students organized an inspiring Samatha Walk, covering a distance of 33 kilometers from the Guntur Mastanayya Dargah to the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple. The event, inaugurated by Guntur District SP Satish Kumar on Sunday morning, has been a tradition for the past 14 years. VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar emphasized that such initiatives promote unity, national integration, and inspiration among students.

In a creative tribute to the occasion, sisters Devina Sohita and Devina Dhanyata—daughters of renowned sculptor Devina Srinivas—crafted a striking sculpture in Rangampet, East Godavari district. This artistic endeavor, completed in 8 hours, spans 14 feet wide and 6 feet high. The sculpture features Swami Vivekananda on one side and a depiction of the Sankranti festivities on the other. Local public representatives and officials extended their congratulations to the talented Devina Sisters for their remarkable work.

Furthermore, the Konaseema Body Building Association and Health and Fitness Gym are set to organize the United District Zonal Body Building and Physique Sports-2025 competitions, coinciding with National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. As announced by Association President Vanteddu Venkannayudu, the events will take place at the Amalapuram Clock Tower Center. The championship trophies were unveiled in a ceremony at the local Health and Fitness Gym, chaired by Yenumula Krishnapadmaraju, District President of the Powerlifting Association.

Secretary Kankipati Venkateswara Rao stated that over 250 bodybuilders representing Alluri Seetharama Raju, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts will compete in ten categories across four sections. The men's section includes categories for 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, and above 75 kg, along with masters and divyang categories. Winners will be honored with cash awards, merit certificates, and shields. Key figures including Association Vice President Garapati Chandrasekhar and event organizers Ashetti Adibabu, along with committee members, participated in the trophy unveiling ceremony.