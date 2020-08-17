Swarna Palace fire mishap: Court to hear custody petition on three accused today

The third additional metropolitan magistrate court is expected to hear the custody petition of the accused in the case in which ten coronavirus victims lost their lives in the fire accident at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada. It is learnt that the police have filed custody petition on key persons Ramesh Hospital COO Rajagopal, General Manager Sudarshan and Coordinator Venkatesh belonging to Ramesh Hospital who are in remand. The petition states that the three had entered into an agreement with the Swarna Palace Hotel.

Police have asked the court to obtain key evidence from the three. The third additional metropolitan magistrate's court will hear the police custody petition today. Police said in the petition that the suspects were trying to escape with bail and could tamper the evidence if they were granted bail. According to the remand report, ten people died due to negligence and irresponsibility of Ramesh Hospital.

While the health department committee on Saturday submitted the report on Ramesh hospitals stating that it had violated all the norms stipulated in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. As per the committee reports, the Ramesh Hospitals which established the covid care center in Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada exploited money in the name of coronavirus treatment irrespective of them being tested positive for virus. However, it remains to be seen whether the court grants police custody to the three accused.