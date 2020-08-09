Syllabus to be cut down by 30 per cent in School education, Adimulapu Suresh asserts

It is already known that the government has reduced the working days for schools as the academic year has not yet started due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the syllabus of school education and internships will be reduced by 25-30% this year. He said the decision was taken to ease the pressure on students as schools and colleges could not be opened due to covid-19. He told the media on Saturday that if the schools were reopened from June 12, there would be 222 working days, which has lost 61 working days due to coronavirus.

The minister said that the steps will be taken to ensure that the curriculum does not disturb students' learning abilities and suggested that the assembly should be held in the classrooms in the morning. On the other hand, the Center has taken steps to open educational institutions in phases as the unlock process is currently underway in the country. Schools and other educational institutions are preparing to reopen in phases between September 1 and November 14. The central government is developing guidelines on how to reopen educational institutions in several countries after the lockdown. However, the final decision in this regard will be left to the state governments.

Authorities said the center would direct the states to make the final decision based on local conditions. It is revealed that as part of the unlock process, the centre will release a wide range of standard operating procedures by August end It will explain about the resumption of educational institutions.