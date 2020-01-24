Tadepalli: 96 teachers take TET for overseas placements

Tadepalli: As many as 96 teachers took the online eligibility test for teachers who are willing to acquire global teaching experience of 3 to 5 years in the USA jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society in association with Acclaim Global Education India Pvt Ltd (AGE), a subsidiary of Star Tech Group, USA (STG). This online test is exclusively for the teachers who are willing to relocate to the USA for the International experience.



Before the test, a webinar was conducted with the teachers who are working in the USA to share their work experience who explained about the work culture, local accommodation, life style and the support given by the school administration.

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati addressed the participants about the global teacher placement program and other free services offered by APNRTS. He recalled in the first phase APNRTS has placed 26 world-class teachers from the State in August 2019 in Texas.

Now as there is a requirement of 50 teachers in mathematics and science to work in the USA. He said that the annual salary for the teachers would be annual US $50,000 (Rs 3.6 lakh) which is income tax free for first two years.