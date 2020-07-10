Tadipatri: Prabhodananda Swamy dies

Tadipatri: Noted philosophy teacher of an amalgamation of the essence of Koran, Bhagavath Githa and the Holy Bible, Prabhodananda Swamy breathed his last here on Thursday. He experienced uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital. He died while being shifted to the hospital.



The swamy who is known for his controversial teachings integrating the essence of the three major religions, drew criticism from different quarters for his observations on Hindu religion. He established Sri Krishna mandir and also Hindu Gnana Vedika apart from his main ashram Prabhodananda Ashram. In 2018 he clashed with the JC Brothers and even threatened to take a plunge into politics to defeat the JC Brothers. He also authored several books on his teachings. His mortal remains was kept at the Ashram for the view of his devotees.