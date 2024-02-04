Tahsildar dies after being attacked at his residence

Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, S Ramanaiah, a tahsildar residing at Kommadi was brutally attacked in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened on Friday night when a group of miscreants gained access to the tahsildar’s residence. After a while, another person came to his house and attacked him using iron rods and left the place when Ramanaiah started screaming out of pain. Although the tahsildar was rushed to a hospital immediately, he could not be saved.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar said that 10 special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Further, he explained that on Friday night, a miscreant attacked Ramanaiah with an iron rod in the cellar of an apartment complex. The CP said cops reached the spot as soon as they received the information through dial 112.

He informed that as per the preliminary investigation, the assailant, who committed the crime had left the city.

Further, the CP said that the person who attacked the tahsildar had visited the MRO office several times in the past. The City Police Commissioner stated that the accused would be arrested at the earliest. The police suspect the possibility of a land issue in the murder.

Meanwhile, responding to the incident, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao demanded the Home Minister and DGP should intervene and take stringent action against the accused.

After visiting the tahsildar’s family members at the KGH mortuary, the former MLA said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take appropriate steps to ensure avoiding similar incidents from repeating.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that such incidents used to occur only in Rayalaseema region.

He lamented that after the formation of the YSRCP government, they are happening in a peaceful city like Visakhapatnam.

If the officials of a mandal level get murdered brutally, Srinivasa Rao wondered what would be the plight of the common man in the city.