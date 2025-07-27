Taiwanese team explores investment avenues in Sri City

Sri City: A14-member Taiwanese business delegation, led by Max Lin, executive director of Pou Chen Group – the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, visited Sri City on Saturday to explore investment opportunities. The visit marked a key step in strengthening economic ties between Taiwan and India, particularly in the non-leather footwear manufacturing sector.

The delegation, comprising Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers to Pou Chen Group, was received by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat and senior vice-president (Marketing) R Shivasankar. During his presentation, Shivasankar highighted existing Taiwanese investments such as Rechi Precision Co. Ltd., a joint venture with Daikin.

Industries and commerce secretary of AP Dr N Yuvaraj participated virtually, while officials from the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and Invest India engaged in discussions with the delegates. Conversations focused on ease of doing business, connectivity, and policy support, especially in the Sri City–Kuppam industrial corridor.

With a specific focus on the non-leather footwear sector, the delegates expressed keen interest in the state’s progressive industrial policies and Sri City’s well-planned infrastructure. Max Lin praised the state’s industrial vision, stating, “We are delighted to visit Andhra Pradesh and impressed with the comprehensive and thoughtful plan transforming this amazing place.”