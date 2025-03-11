Take decisions within stipulated time: Health Minister to officials

Vijayawada: Minister for Medical and Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday issued orders to the officials to fix specific time to take decisions on the administrative ac-tivities of the department.

He said the government officials have to take decisions in a specific time to avoid delay in functioning of the depart-ment and rendering of services. He said Chief Minister Na-ra Chandrababu Naidu was giving priority for the speedy clearance of files and on taking decisions quickly.

The Health Minister has referred to an incident where an officer of the medical and health department could not work for 14 months due to delay in taking the administrative decision by his senior officer.

The Minister came to knew about an incident in Viziana-garam district where an officer stayed idle without work for 14 months from July, 2022 to September 2023 due to delay in the administrative decision by an officer.

The Minister suggested to the officials to take decisions in the specific time to express their opinions or views on administrative activities. He said the officials receive many types of files and decisions should be taken in the stipulated time.