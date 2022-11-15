Take good work of govt to people, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to cadres

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party activists of Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency and called upon them to prepare for the polls taking forward the good work done during the past three-and-a-half years.

During the meeting held at the camp office on Tuesday, he discussed the development and implementation of welfare schemes in the constituency and enquired about the problems of the activists. He stressed on the role of party activists in conducting door-to-door programmes of the government in each and every ward and every doorstep.

Reiterating that 98 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto were implemented, the Chief Minister said that the party cadres should reach out to the people and strive for achieving the goal of winning a total of 175 constituencies across the state. Visakhapatnam is the largest city in the state. Even in the North Visakhapatnam constituency schemes are been implemented in 76 per cent of the households.

Out of 1.05 lakh households, about 80,000 have received schemes in a transparent manner. "We should all think in such situations why 175 out of 175 is not possible," Jagan Mohan Reddy said. While participating in the door-to-door programmes, the activists should identify the people in the wards who are not getting benefits of the schemes even if they are eligible and ensure the implementation of schemes for them, he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Mutthamsetty Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam North constituency coordinator KK Raju were also present.