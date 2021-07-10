Take measures for Srikakulam city beautification: Collector Srikesh B Lathkar

Srikakulam: Srikakulam needs to be beautified to provide amusement and entertainment to the residents of the city and people of surrounding villages and colonies as well, said District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar.

He inspected various tanks at Peddapadu, Balaga areas and also Nagavali riverbanks in and around the city to identify feasible locations for improvement as parks and amusement locations on Friday.

He directed irrigation engineers, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials and revenue staff to take up development works like walking paths, cycling tracks, cement chairs, strengthening of tank bunds, raise plants a various parks, construct cement roads on riverbanks for easy movement of people and vehicles.

The Collector assured the officials that required funds will be sanctioned to start the works without any delay. He also appealed to residents of the surrounding areas of Nagavali river bank and irrigation tanks at Balaga, Peddapadu and P N Colony to use individual toilets. He asked them to help in protection of environment at these tanks and surrounding areas. rrigation and Vamsadhara river project engineers, SMC officials and revenue staff accompanied the Collector.