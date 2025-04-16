Take steps for preventing road accidents: JC

Nellore: Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik has directed officials to initiate steps by establishing traffic signals to prevent roads accidents in the city.

Addressing a Road Safety Committee meeting here on Tuesday, the JC has pointed out that most of the accidents taking place in the city are due to lack of proper signaling system at crucial centers like KVR Petrol Bunk, AC Vegetable market, Gandhi Bomma, Kanakamahal, Atmakur Bus Stand in the city.

The JC directed the officials to notice other traffic congestion points in case of necessary and complete traffic signaling procedures by May first week. Reminding road accidents took place at 11 places on national highway between Buja Buja Nellore and Kovur, he directed national highway authorities to arrange solar lighting at once. Karthik also ordered the NH authorities to ensure construction of structures at Manubolu and other places on national highway with infrastructure facilities. The officials were further instructed to remove wine shops set up on national highway, which is one of the reasons for road accidents to take place. The officials detailed the JC that proposals were sent with Rs 1.68 crore for different traffic safety activities at 52 places on NH- 5.

National highway authorities officials from Nellore, Prakasam district, police officers and others were present.