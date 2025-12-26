Shaheedi Sabha begins at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: A three-day Shaheedi Sabha, organised to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s two younger Sahibzadas (sons) and Mata Gujri, commenced on Thursday here in accordance with Sikh traditions.

The annual martyrdom congregation is held from December 25 to 27 in memory of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh and their grandmother Mata Gujri here. The Shaheedi Sabha formally began with the commencement of ‘Sri Akhand Path Sahib’ at the historic Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib here, the hallowed site associated with the cremation of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri, with the recitation of the holy Gurbani. On the first day of the Shaheedi Sabha, a large number of devotees from Punjab, other parts of the country and abroad arrived at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib to pay obeisance and offer homage to the supreme martyrs. After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind appealed to the devotees to observe the sacred occasion with devotion, peace and discipline, while maintaining cleanliness and extending full cooperation to the district administration.

The DC said that the district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees.

She added that robust security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the peaceful, orderly and dignified conduct of the Shaheedi Sabha. During the Shaheedi Sabha, the ‘bhog’ of ‘Sri Akhand Path Sahib’ will be performed at the same sacred site on December 27.