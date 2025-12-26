Delhi Assembly pays tribute to Atal, Malaviya

New Delhi

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid floral tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 165th birth anniversary and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, recalling their enduring contributions to nation-building, democratic values and good governance. Speaker Vijender Gupta led the tribute ceremony at the Assembly premises, which was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, MLAs Sanjay Goyal and Ashok Goyal, former North Delhi mayor Jayprakash, and senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the day was an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the values upheld by the two leaders, including putting the nation first, valuing character above power and placing service above self.

He noted that the Delhi Legislative Assembly building had once functioned as the Central Legislative Assembly, where Malaviya played a key role through his parliamentary interventions during the freedom movement.

Gupta said that nearly 440 speeches delivered by Malaviya in the House have been preserved, describing them as a reflection of his intellectual depth, moral courage and dedication to India’s freedom struggle. He added that Malaviya’s belief in education, character and national purpose continues to guide India’s democratic journey.

Referring to Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, which is observed as Good Governance Day, the Speaker said the former prime minister’s leadership, democratic ideals and statesmanship remain a guiding force for the country. He said the occasion serves as a reminder that good governance is one of the highest forms of public service and acknowledged Vajpayee’s role in shaping a confident and modern India.

Gupta also reiterated his commitment to the ideals represented by both leaders, stating that their legacy continues to inspire efforts towards transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance. He expressed confidence that the vision of good governance and a developed India by 2047 would be achieved by following these principles.