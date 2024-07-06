Take steps to curb red sanders smuggling says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed the officials on Friday to act tough against red sanders smuggling and nab the kingpins in the red sanders smuggling. He said vigil should be intensified to prevent smuggling of red sanders from Seshachalam forest area.

When the forest officials submitted reports on the seizure of red sanders dump at PoWtladurthi Jagananna Colony in YSR district, Pawan Kalyan expressing concern over indiscriminate cutting of red sanders trees in Seshachalam forest, directed the officials to intensify vigil and trace the red sanders dumps. Priority should be given to arresting the real kingpins in red sanders smuggling.

He said both the forest and police departments should act together to nab the red sanders smugglers.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the zofficials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the number of red sanders cases and how many people were involved in smuggling and moving freely by getting bail.

He said steps should be taken to bring back the red sanders logs seized in other States and Nepal