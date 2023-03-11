Take steps to prevent power accidents: Sr official

Senior APSPDCL official from HR wing Vara Kumar warned that action will be taken against the officials concerned in case of any accidents anywhere. He attended a review meeting in the city on Friday and said the maintenance of transformers should be done strictly on time and action will be taken against the staff concerned if there are creepers knitted to the poles anywhere.





The employee concerned should regularly monitor the situation under his jurisdiction. He said that feeders should be patrolled and every feeder should be geo-tagged. He said the authorities should strictly adhere to the guidelines and standards laid down at the time of release of HT meter and LT meter services and action will be taken against them if they violate them.





The Transformers Division should take up repairs immediately and the need for transformers will be more in view of summer. He said that the legal section staff should be attentive in case of court cases and the executive engineer-technical and senior accounts officer should review the matter frequently and warned that action would be taken against the officials concerned if there is any delay in responding to them.





He also asked the officials to increase the revenue collections and said that training will be conducted at the district headquarters for the employees. Vara Kumar said that every officer and employee should be staying in the same area where he is working and the vigilance department will be conducting inspections and action will be taken if anyone is found to be not residing at the places he is posted. SE B Venkata Subbaiah, senior accounts officer Murali, accounts officer Vijitha, executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, assistant accounts officers, junior accounts officers of the division and senior assistants participated in the meeting.



