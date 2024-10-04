Live
- Indian specialists to solidify workforce on Russian construction sites
- Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project
- Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali
- President Murmu urges tribal community to prioritise education of children
- Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals
- Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
- Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
- Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.
- District Collector Urges Thorough Completion of Family Digital Card Pilot Survey in Gadwal
Just In
Tamil Nadu's Udhayanidhi Stalin Responds To Pawan Kalyan's Criticism On Sanatana Dharma Remarks
- DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin briefly addresses Pawan Kalyan's comments on Sanatana Dharma, reigniting debate over controversial statements made in 2023.
- Kalyan, without directly naming Stalin, had warned during a rally in Tirupati that those attempting to "wipe out" Sanatana Dharma would themselves face elimination.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin offered a terse response to recent criticism from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. The exchange centers around Stalin's controversial 2023 remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue.
When questioned by reporters about Kalyan's comments, Stalin simply stated, "Let's wait and see," leaving room for speculation about potential future developments or responses.
Kalyan, without directly naming Stalin, had warned during a rally in Tirupati that those attempting to "wipe out" Sanatana Dharma would themselves face elimination. The Janasena Party chief, presenting himself as an "unapologetic Sanatani Hindu," called for national legislation to protect Sanatana Dharma and the establishment of protection boards at both national and state levels.
The DMK swiftly countered Kalyan's statements. Senior party leader TKS Elangovan pointed out the BJP's lack of success in Tamil Nadu elections, suggesting that those promoting Sanatana Dharma had already been politically "wiped out" in the state. Elangovan challenged Sanatana advocates to implement reforms allowing individuals from any caste to become temple priests.
This renewed debate stems from Udhayanidhi Stalin's September 2023 speech at a "Sanatana Abolition Conference," where he likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases that should be eradicated rather than merely opposed. His statements, particularly the use of strong language like "eradication," sparked widespread controversy and criticism at the time.
The ongoing exchange highlights the continued tensions surrounding discussions of traditional religious practices, social justice, and political ideology in India's diverse cultural landscape.