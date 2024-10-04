Tamil Nadu's Udhayanidhi Stalin Responds To Pawan Kalyan's Criticism On Sanatana Dharma Remarks

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin offered a terse response to recent criticism from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. The exchange centers around Stalin's controversial 2023 remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue.



When questioned by reporters about Kalyan's comments, Stalin simply stated, "Let's wait and see," leaving room for speculation about potential future developments or responses.



Kalyan, without directly naming Stalin, had warned during a rally in Tirupati that those attempting to "wipe out" Sanatana Dharma would themselves face elimination. The Janasena Party chief, presenting himself as an "unapologetic Sanatani Hindu," called for national legislation to protect Sanatana Dharma and the establishment of protection boards at both national and state levels.



The DMK swiftly countered Kalyan's statements. Senior party leader TKS Elangovan pointed out the BJP's lack of success in Tamil Nadu elections, suggesting that those promoting Sanatana Dharma had already been politically "wiped out" in the state. Elangovan challenged Sanatana advocates to implement reforms allowing individuals from any caste to become temple priests.



This renewed debate stems from Udhayanidhi Stalin's September 2023 speech at a "Sanatana Abolition Conference," where he likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases that should be eradicated rather than merely opposed. His statements, particularly the use of strong language like "eradication," sparked widespread controversy and criticism at the time.

The ongoing exchange highlights the continued tensions surrounding discussions of traditional religious practices, social justice, and political ideology in India's diverse cultural landscape.