Tamman's live concert draws music lovers to Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: After a grand start, Visakha Utsav – 2019 came to a close on Sunday evening with a host of events.

Actor Victory Venkatesh created a flutter on stage and music composer S S Tamman's live concert drew scores of music enthusiasts to the Beach Road.

This apart, Threeory live band, Hoover board act, archery show, laser show, Classical dance performances and other programmes entertained the audience in the evening.

Apart from the locals, weekend turned out to be convenient for tourists from neighbouring places like Odisha and West Bengal to plan their short vacation and spend quality time with their family members, witnessing a string of performances on both the days.

Flower show

A steady stream of visitors made their way to Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Central Park on Sunday. Based on the overwhelming response it received, the VMRDA decided to extend the Flower Show for another day. It will be open to the visitors till Monday evening.