Tammineni Sitaram lashes out at Maha Padayatra, says there are no farmers in it

Andhra Pradesh state Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lashed out at the Maha Padayatra stating that it is benami yatra in the name of farmers. On Sunday, he told the media that only 70 people were found to be real farmers in the verification and all those who were in the Padayatra are fake farmers who are doing dramas.



Fuming at Amaravati movement, Tammineni Sitaram alleged of insider trading happened in Amaravati. He said Visakhapatnam is a global city and the backwardness of North Andhra will be eradicated if it is made capital. "We are asking the courts and judges to support the establishment of Visakhapatnam as capital" said Tammineni.

Tammineni Sitaram said that Pawan Kalyan does not have characteristics of political leader and hence making the filthy comments against the government.