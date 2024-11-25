Tanks, canals remain neglected despite execution of MGNREGS works

Srikakulam: Fate of irrigation tanks and canals is still bad at several villages in different mandals across the district.

Shape of these water bodies has not changed even after implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for more than 19 years.

The MGNREGS is being implemented by the Central government since February 2006. Every year funds are being allocated mainly for repair of minor irrigation water bodies like tanks and canals. But some tanks and canals still remain neglected in the district. People complain over lack of quality in the works executed under the scheme.

As a result, the allotment of funds for repair works of tanks and canals is yet to serve the purpose.

There have been allegations that the public funds are being misused in the name of implementation of the MGNREGS at ground level.

Mainly in upland areas, irrigation tanks should be repaired for storage of water. The tanks are in a bad shape in these areas. The maintenance of the irrigation tanks has been neglected in Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Sompeta, Kaviti, Kanchili, Itchapuram and Meliaputti mandals across the district.

Canals which are connected to irrigation projects are also being neglected despite funds being allocated for repair works under the MGNREGS. Such a peculiar situation can be witnessed in Amadalavalasa, Jalumuru, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Kotabommali, Ponduru, Tekkali, Gara, Sarubujjili, Palasa, Nandigam, Kotturu, L.N.Peta and Burja mandals.

Locals rue that though repair works are being taken up under the MGNREGS every year or alternative years, there has been no improvement in the state of the tanks and canals.

People allege that the departments of Panchayat Raj, Irrigation and District Water Resources

Management Agency (DWMA) are not maintaining proper records regarding funds spent on repair works for tanks and canals.