Tanuku: Collector Prasanthi's humanitarian approach changes rag pickers' lives in five days

Tanuku (West Godavari): West Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi changed the lives of rag pickers taking shelter in makeshift tents near a dumping yard in Tanuku within five days.

She was moved when she witnessed them living in unhygienic ondictions near a dumping yard while she was going for a land inspection recently. Moved by their plight, she directed the officials to arrange a medical camp at a nearby temple and asked all the 63 people including 22 children to gather at the place.

The Collector oganised medical tests to the slum residents and registered Aadhar cards at the same venue. She directed tahsildar to prepare list for issuing ration cards and house site pattas in the nearby lay outs.

Collector Prasanthi provided lunch to all the residents and distributed essential commodities, clothes to children and medicines. She requested the people to send their children to social welfare schools. The slum dwellers, who are eking out livelihood through rag picking for years together, were both surprised and happy over the sudden change in their lives in a record time of five days.

Additional DM&HO B Bhanu Naik, ICDS PD B Sujata Rani, Tahsildar PND Prasad, MEO Srinivas and other officials extended cooperation to make this.