Tata Hub to support toy makers

Vijayawada: A Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged at Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) here with Kondapalli Arts and Crafts Society to promote and strengthen the Kondapalli artisan community. The programme was attended by NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. The MoU was formally exchanged between G. Krishnan, CEO, along with RTIH staff Vijayawada, and Udayagiri Surya Prakash, president along with Society Members Areas of Cooperation The collaboration will focus on artisan community development, continuous handholding support, upgrading and enhancing traditional skills, product innovation and design development, branding and packaging, market linkages, skill development and training, technology and infrastructure support, and overall community development.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector explained the Chief Minister’s vision of “One Family – One Entrepreneur”, emphasising empowerment of artisan families through entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The partnership aims to modernise and globally promote Kondapalli crafts while preserving their rich traditional heritage.