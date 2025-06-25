Taxpayers cautioned about cyber fraud in Chittoor

Chittoor: The Chittoor Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Narasimha Prasad has urged taxpayers to remain vigilant against cyber fraudsters posing as civic officials.

He warned that scammers are making fake phone calls in the name of the Commissioner, demanding tax payments and asking citizens to transfer money through QR code scanners.

Clarifying the situation, Commissioner Prasad stated that he or any official from the municipal department does not personally call individuals demanding tax payments.

“No official will ask you to pay via QR code or send payment links through WhatsApp,” he said.

Despite this, several property owners and trade license holders within Chittoor city limits have reportedly received such fraudulent calls.

The callers, impersonating the Commissioner, question why taxes haven’t been paid and pressure victims into transferring money by scanning QR codes sent over WhatsApp.

These calls have been traced to multiple unidentified numbers.

Authorities have already lodged a complaint with the police regarding the fake calls.

Citizens have been advised not to respond to such messages or transfer any money without verification.

He further advised taxpayers to visit the municipal office directly, or approach the ward secretariat or the Admin Secretary in the Puraseva center, for any clarifications or genuine tax-related transactions. Public were urged to stay alert and report suspicious activity immediately.