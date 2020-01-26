Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDLP meeting to begin in a short while

TDLP meeting to begin in a short whileChandrababu Naidu
Highlights

Ahead of crucial assembly session to be held on Monday to decide on the abolition of legislative council, the former chief minister and Telugu Desam...

Ahead of crucial assembly session to be held on Monday to decide on the abolition of legislative council, the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president had called in a meeting with all the MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders on Sunday to chalk out the action plan to implement in the assembly.

The senor leaders and legislatures are heading to the party office in Mangalagiri for the meeting. However, five MLCs have said to be absconded the TDLP meeting.

The TDP chief Naidu has assigned the job of stopping the MLCs from switching the parties to Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Achchennaidu. The meeting will begin in a while.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in Suryapet
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in...
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56, Shanghai Devastated
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56,...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna's Wild Dog


Top