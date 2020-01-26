TDLP meeting to begin in a short while

Ahead of crucial assembly session to be held on Monday to decide on the abolition of legislative council, the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president had called in a meeting with all the MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders on Sunday to chalk out the action plan to implement in the assembly.

The senor leaders and legislatures are heading to the party office in Mangalagiri for the meeting. However, five MLCs have said to be absconded the TDLP meeting.

The TDP chief Naidu has assigned the job of stopping the MLCs from switching the parties to Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Achchennaidu. The meeting will begin in a while.