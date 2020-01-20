TDLP resolves to oppose proposal to shift capital

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting decided to outrightly reject any proposal on shifting or splitting of AP capital by the State government in the Assembly special session scheduled to commence on Monday.



The TDLP met here at the NTR Bhavan at Atmakuru village in Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district on Sunday, where the party president N Chandrababu Naidu explained to the MLAs and MLCs about the strategy to be adopted by the party during the session.

He told the members that they must explain in the Assembly about the circumstances and importance in establishing capital at Amaravati.

The TDP leaders said that they would oppose any kind of adverse proposal to capital Amaravati in both the Houses. That could be repealing of APCRDA Act, or proposing amendments to it, or introducing new Bills on the name of decentralised development or Zonal Commissionerates or anything that matters.

"The TDLP has unanimously decided to oppose the government's move on splitting the capital on the pretext of decentralised development," informed the TDP leaders.

At the same time, the defected MLAs including Maddali Giri and Vallabaneni Vamsi did not attend the TDLP meeting. Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao also skipped the meeting.

Meanwhile, the party issued whip to all the MLAs and MLCs including Giri and Vamsi, in anticipation of the voting on the Bills against capital Amaravati.

MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders of the party have attended the meeting.

State TDP president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, deputy leaders in Assembly including MLA Butchaiah Chowdary, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu and MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, G Srinivasulu, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, floor leader of the party in Lok Sabha Galla Jaya Dev, MPs Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and others were present at the meeting.