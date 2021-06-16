TDP accuses Vijaysai of targetting BC leaders of party in North Andhra

Manglagiri: TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna on Tuesday expressed concern that YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy along with minister Avanti Srinivas was perpetrating vengeful attacks on the TDP BC leaders in the north Andhra districts as part of a conspiracy.

Venkanna said that the YSRCP MP has stepped up his vendetta politics after TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao rejected their attempts woo him into their party.

None other than Vijayaai's son-in-law approached and requested the TDP MLA to join the YSRCP.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC deplored that Vijayasai Reddy and Avanti Srinivas were both hatching multiple conspiracies to create a disturbed atmosphere and chaos in order to continue their illegal activities in the port city of Visakhapatnam. For taking this forward, they have kept persecuting and targetting the backward class leaders in Vizag and the remaining parts of north Andhra.

Venkanna accused Vijayasai Reddy of using Vizag as the centre for all his unwanted and unlawful activities.

The people of the port city and north Andhra region were literally living in the grip of fear ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

The TDP leader dared Vijayasai Reddy to contest from the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency if he had any courage and confidence in the leadership of his leader Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The common public indeed hated the Jagan regime for all its anti-people, chaotic and undemocratic decisions.

Vijayasai was resorting to gross misuse of power and turned into an extra constitutional authority, he alleged and said he should contest from the port city

if he was so sure of his popularity despite the government's illegalities.

Venkanna asserted that the people of north Andhra would teach a strong lesson to both Vijayasai Reddy and Avanti Srinivas as they were vexed with the lawless governance.

The TDP leader warned of serious consequences if the YSRCP leaders continued their unlawful, anarchic activities in the north Andhra region.

The TDP would bring all of Vijayasai's offences to book the moment it came to power in 2024.