TDP alleges fraud in Secretariat stationery

Amaravati: The YSRCP leaders and contractors committed irregularities in supply of stationery to the State Secretariat, alleged the TDP senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday. He demanded the Government to put facts before the people on the irregularities committed.

Uma alleged that crores of public funds were being swindled in the name of supply of papers, pens, ink, etc to various departments.

The TDP leader said that the contractors were being paid Rs. 3,000 for every Rs. 1,000 worth stationery. Moreover, far less material was being taken. In the name of shortage of papers and other materials, money was being collected illegally from the general applicants.

Uma demanded the Government to give details of the contractors to whom the supply of stationery works were allotted and the basis on which the allotment was made. Excess payments were a clear indication of yet another massive scam taking place right in the seat of State administration.

The TDP leader deplored that ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State, one scame or another was seeing the light of the day on a daily basis. The Chief Minister was not focusing on the day to day administration but only confined to his narrow minded vendetta politics from his Tadepalli palace. The people of the State were suffering heavily and their future generations would be left with nothing but more suffering.