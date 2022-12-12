TDP alleges large-scale irregularities

Vijayawada: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP was indulging in large-scale irregularities in the Council election for the Graduates' constituencies.

In a press note released here, Ramakrishnudu said that the enormous abnormalities that were found in the draft voters list were a classic example of this. The same person's name was registered two or three times while those who studied only 10th standard or Intermediate too were enrolled as voters, thus indulging in massive irregularities, he said.

Targets have been set for Ministers, MLAs and volunteers and thus even ineligible persons were enrolled as voters, the Leader of Opposition in the Council said and advised the officials not to fall victim to the manipulations of the ruling YSRCP by joining hands with them. The officials should perform their duties as per the laid down norms to uphold the democratic values, Ramakrishnudu said and felt that the ruling party was adopting feudalistic attitude even in the MLC polls in which only intellectuals take part.

He pointed out that nearly 10,000 ineligible voters have been enrolled in Srikakulam, Vizainagaram and Visakhpatnam Graduates constituency area while large number of such ineligible voters have been enrolled in Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor area. The ruling party was totally violating the guidelines of the Election Commission only to ensure the victory of their party candidates, he stated.

Ramakrishnudu made a fervent appeal to the Election Commission to immediately delete all these 50,000 bogus voters from the list and also see to it that the ward/village volunteers do not take part in the poll process.