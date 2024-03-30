TDP announces candidates for 9 Assembly, 4 LS seats

Vijayawada: TDP on Friday released the list of pending candidates for nine Assembly and four Lok Sabha constituencies. Putting an end to prolonged suspense on the candidature of senior leaders, including party former president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and former minister Ganta Srinivas, the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu announced the candidates.

According to the list, Kala Venkata Rao will contest in Cheepurupalli constituency against minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Ghanta Srinivasa Rao will be in fray in Bhimili constituency.

It may be noted that Chandrababu asked Ganta Srinivasa Rao to take on Satyanarayana in Cheepurupalli, but he refused.

The other candidatures for Assembly constituencies are Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu-Paderu (ST), Dr Gottipati Lakshmi-Darsi, Sugavasi Subrahmanyam-Rajampet, Veerabhadra Goud-Aluru, Gummanur Jayaram-Guntakal, Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad-Anantapur urban and Kandikunta Venkata Prasad-Kadiri.

The TDP also released the list of four Lok Sabha candidates. They are Kalisetti Appala Naidu-Vizianagaram, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy-Ongole, Ambica Lakshminarayana-Anantapur and Chidipiralla Bhupesh Reddy-Kadapa. The party earlier announced the name of Kandikunta Yasoda for Kadiri Assembly constituency but now replaced her with her husband and former MLA Kandikunta Prasad.

The party gave additional responsibilities to former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao who was denied ticket, as coordinator of Assembly and parliamentary elections. At president, Devineni Uma has been serving as TDP state general secretary. On receiving information of upgradation of Uma’s post, a large number of party leaders gathered at his residence at Gollapudi near here and congratulated him and celebrated his elevation. With the finalisation of candidates, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP parties are planning to intensify the poll campaign. The TDP chief is ahead in launching campaign in the name of Praja Galam. Now Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to launch election campaign in the name of Sankaravam from Pithapuram on March 30, Saturday.