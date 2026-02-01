  1. Home
TDP behind murder attempt on Ambati

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 7:00 AM IST

Guntur: YSR Congress Party has expressed serious concern over the murder attempt on former minister Ambati Rambabu, stating that his life is under grave threat following the attack by TDP followers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday tried to contact the chief secretary and the DGP, to bring the situation to their immediate attention. However, both senior officials reportedly did not respond to his calls, raising serious questions about the government’s response to a life-threatening incident.

YSRCP has sent a formal email to the DGP, demanding immediate and tight security for Ambati Rambabu.

