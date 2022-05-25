TDP cadre discusses various topics

Anakapalle: Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle parliamentary committees coordinating committee meeting was held at the district party office on Tuesday.

Addressing the party cadre, TDP politburo member and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa said proposals made at mini Mahanadu would be discussed at Mahanadu.

Also, various topics were discussed during the meeting. The focus was also to strengthen the party's presence in all districts of Andhra Pradesh. It was decided to widely publicise the failures of the ruling party and the financial burden being imposed by the government on the common man through inflation.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalle parliamentary committee president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), former MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao, former MLAs Peela Govind Satyanarayana and Gandi Babji and party leaders Pasarla Prasad and others were present.