TDP cadres stage protests across Srikakulam

Srikakulam: TDP leaders across the district strongly condemned the arrest of party former state president and politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao and staged dharna in Rajam town on Thursday. It may be noted Kala Venkata Rao was arrested by the police on Wednesday night based on the complaint lodged by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in connection with Ramatheertham incident in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district.

After the arrest of Kala Venkata Rao, police shifted him to Cheepurupalli police station from Rajam where he was granted station bail on the late night.

On learning about the arrest of Kala Venkata Rao, TDP leaders and cadres gathered on a large scale at Rajam on Thursday.

TDP Srikakulam parliamentary segment president K Ravikumar, former ministers K Murali Mohan, G A Surya Narayana and former MLA G Laxmidevi and others organised a huge rally in Rajam condemning the arrest of Kala Venkata Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, they came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating unrest in the state after assuming power. They alleged anarchy was prevailed in the state and day by day law and order was deteriorated which shows failure of the CM to rule the state peacefully. TDP leaders at all assembly segment headquarters in Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Amudalavalasa, Palasa, Itchapuram, Pathapatnam, Palakonda and Etcherla staged agitations protesting the arrest of TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao.