TDP candidate for Bapatla files nomination

Guntur: TDP candidate for Bapatla Assembly constituency Vegesana Narendra Varma filed his nomination papers in Bapatla town on Tuesday. TDP leaders took out a huge rally from Bapatla Engineering College. TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency Tenneti Krishna Prasad, BJP leader Annam Satish Prabhakar, TDP, JSP, BJP leaders participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Varma expressed confidence on winning the elections and assured that he will develop the constituency.