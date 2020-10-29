TDP can't find candidates for local polls: Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP in the State will find it difficult to identify candidates to contest in the local bodies' elections, said State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He was speaking after laying foundation stone for a primary health centre (PHC) building at Kinthali village in Ponduru mandal on Wednesday. He also inspected Naadu-Nedu works at high school in the same village on Wednesday.

The Speaker interacted with the people and inquired about the implementation of welfare schemes. Speaking on the occasion, Sitaram predicted that Opposition TDP will hardly have any candidates to contest local bodies' elections. Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP government in the State was fulfilling all election assurances, he said.

Hence the TDP has no scope to criticise the government. "To gain public sympathy, the TDP leaders are creating issues in the State even as people rejected them in last general elections," Sitaram said. The Chief Minister is committed to the welfare of backward classes and appointed 56 corporations for the BCs in the State, which is a revolutionary move, the Speaker described.

In the coming four years all villages across the State will get all facilities at their villages including the health facility. Sitaram said the unemployed youth in the State were getting government jobs with massive scale recruitments taking place to fill up vacant posts of teachers, police and staff in village secretariats. Ponduru Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) chairman Badana Suneel Kumar, YSRCP leaders S Gandhi, B Ramakrishna, K Gopalam, K Ramana Murthy and others were present.