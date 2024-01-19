TDP charges Addl AG with abuse of power

Nellore: Being a public servant, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy commenting the Opposition leader as a thief caught red handed, was nothing but abuse of his power and lies, criticised Nellore Parliament TDP chief Abdul Azeez.

In a press release on Thursday, he said that it was not TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who looted public money, but it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He questioned what happened to the lakhs of crores of rupees earned by increasing several taxes and power and bus charges.

He reminded the High Court comment that first it was quoted Rs 3,000 crore in the Skill Development scam, later it was said Rs 370 crore and Rs 27 crore but failed to show proofs.

He questioned was it for providing jobs to 2.15 lakh youth with less expenditure through Skill Development, a case filed on Chandrababu. He alleged Rs 1,200 crore scam took place in Byjus tenders.

The TDP leader alleged that the Jagan government was threatening and filing illegal cases on officials and Opposition parties and protecting Panch Prabhakar Reddy, who tried to blackmail judges of Supreme Court and High Court. He said that because of the court orders, facilities were provided to 74-year-old Chandrababu in the jail. Criticising that Jagan enjoyed all luxuries for 16 months, who was jailed in Rs 43,000 crore scam, but his government restricted even Naidu’s mulakat, Abdul Azeez pointed out.