TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury. "We cannot digest Sitaram Yechury’s death," he said, recalling their shared commitment to social justice over the past forty years. He said that he along with Yechury marched forward together, united in many battles for the welfare of the less privileged.

Naidu said that Yechury, who hailed from the modest surroundings of Kakinada, transcended his humble beginnings to become an extraordinary leader. "A prominent student leader at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he was drawn to communist ideologies, joining the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and steadily climbing the ranks," CM said.

Naudu further stated that throughout his career, Yechury was staunchly dedicated to promoting communist principles, ultimately serving as the party's national secretary. "He was recognized as a unifying figure in the political landscape, often viewed as a common adversary by various factions," Naidu added.

Chandrababu remembered Yechury for his warmth and approachability, noting, "He greeted everyone with a smile, regardless of their status." His legacy of compassion and advocacy for the marginalized will be remembered as a defining aspect of his life’s work.