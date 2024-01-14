TDP chief submits sureties, bonds at CID offices

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu submitted surety to the CID officials at AP CID regional office in Guntur city on Saturday in connection with the liquor licence case. Following orders of the AP High Court, he submitted the surety and bonds in the regional office relating to the anticipatory bail. He left the CID regional office at 5.40 pm.

Tension prevailed at the AP CID regional office in Guntur city, when the police did not allow his advocates and followers to give surety. However, they allowed them later. Naidu later visited the CID office at Tadigadapa of Krishna district and CID headquarters in Kunchanapalli near Vijayawada.

TDP leaders criticised the YSRCP government for making N Chandrababu Naidu to visit three different CID offices in three cases. They felt that the government should have made arrangements for submission of sureties and bonds in three cases at one place.

The TDP chief was accompanied by the former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra and former MP and current MLA Gadde Rammohan. A large number of TDP leaders gathered at the roads leading to the AP CID regional office near the Guntur Medical College. The police set up barricades and closed the roads, as a precautionary measure.